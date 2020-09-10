Marshall County company helps restore power in Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

Two weeks after Hurricane Laura struck Louisiana, many people there still struggle to get by without electricity.

But there are many whose power has been restored, and that's thanks to help from North Alabama.

"We're always ready if someone needs us," said Lee Walls, Marshall DeKalb Electric Cooperative, one of two groups from the company lending a hand in the storm's aftermath.

Walls is happy to be home after a long 10 days away.

"It was a long trip, took us about 15 hours," said Walls.

But he says those long days were worth it to help turn the power back on for people in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Laura.

"Remove trees. Change out poles. Put power lines back up. Transformer services. Anything to get people's power back on," said Walls.

Walls says people in the area were gracious.

"Our last afternoon there, as we were going back to get the equipment ready for the next crews to relieve us, there was a boy with a golf cart and on the golf cart he had made a sign that said we really thank you for your service and it's heartwarming to see things like that. I know my kids would be grateful if it had happened here and have people come for out of state to help and we're always ready and willing to go and help," he said.

As they readied to return to Alabama, Walls said the crew all had something they looked forward to - in addition to seeing their families of course.

"On the way home we were all talking about getting pizza," he said.