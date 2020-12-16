Local company donates mask sanitizing spray to Madison County Schools

Madison County Schools nurses got an early holiday surprise.

Mask sanitizing and refreshing sprays were donated to the district on Wednesday from the Huntsville company, TouchStone Services. They'll go to the district's three dozen nurses.

Company owners say the donations are their way to thank school nurses. Each nurse will get three "RefreshStix" sprays. They're made of natural ingredients and are alcohol-free.

Madison County Schools is the first school district in the country to get these sprays.