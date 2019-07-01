Bancorp South donates 15,000 pounds of food to Greater Huntsville Humane Society

A big donation is helping feed animals in low-income homes.

Bancorp South donated more than 15,000 pounds of food to the "King's Kitchen" at the Greater Huntsville Humane Society.

The kitchen provides food to low-income homes so people don't have to surrender their pets, or choose to not feed them at all.

The Humane Society relies on donations to keep the program running but said Monday's gift from Bancorp allows them to help families for several months at a time.

"The amount of food that we get from Bancorp South usually sustains King's Kitchen up until about Christmas time and we serve about 60 families a month. About 120 pets a month," said Vickie Young the volunteer coordinator for King's Kitchen.

Young said they're always accepting donations to keep the kitchen stocked. You can drop off unopened bags of food at the Humane Society, 2812 Johnson Rd SW B, Huntsville.

Two Men and a Truck helped with the donation loading and delivering the food to the Humane Society.