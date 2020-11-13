Local companies help repair Huntsville veterans organization

The American Legion on Drake Avenue in Huntsville received some much-needed repairs on Friday, free of charge.

For years now, the American Legion has needed repairs. Thanks to patriotism and community spirit, many of those problems are now solved.

"The cost to make these repairs would be pretty expensive, so we stepped in because we felt like it was the right thing to do," said Beth Jett Jentry.

Beth Jett Jentry is the vice president of C and K Roofing. She says that the company wanted to do what it can to give back to the military.

"This building is really a home to the veterans and so, when they come here to get away from the world and kind of, you know, have camaraderie with their other veterans and so forth, they want to sit in a nice facility and not have the roof caving in on them and stuff like that," said Jentry.

The veterans who visit the American Legion are thankful to the crews that came out and made the repairs.

"So, this is a great help to us and we're just so pleased that C and K and ABC Supplies stepped in and helped us with this roofing project," said Tom Paone.

Paone is the Second Vice-Commander at the American Legion. He says the money they raise can now go toward veterans projects instead of repairs.

"We support a lot of different charities in the community and also veterans organizations, so it means we don't have to spend it on the roof. We can spend it on PTSD programs and things like that," Paone said.

Due to coronavirus, the American Legion has seen a decrease in turnout for bingo nights, lunch and at their bar, causing a loss in revenue.

"So, you know, just like everybody else, we're struggling a little bit and this has helped us out a lot," Paone said.

C and K Roofing said that they're adopting the American Legion building, so if there are any future problems, their crews will come out and fix them.

The repairs made on Friday would have cost the American Legion $9,100.