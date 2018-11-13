Local comic book fans remember Stan Lee

Famed comic book writer Stan Lee died Monday. Now, those in the comic book community are remembering the legacy he left behind.

"The reason I read books now is because I read comic books as a kid. Stan Lee created the universe in which I learned to read," said Danny Davis, whose favorite Marvel character is Thor.

That's just one of the ways fans said Stan Lee made a difference in their lives. The comic book writer is known for co-creating characters like Spider-Man, Thor and the Hulk.

"Stan Lee gave us people to show us that you're not on your own. We see it, and there are more people like you," said Keyera Key, a cashier lead at The Deep. "People became firefighters and police officers and astronauts because of the characters and heroes that he created."

Some of those characters Lee created will be performing next month in Huntsville with Marvel Universe Live!. On Tuesday some of those characters stopped by Huntsville Hospital to visit kids staying there.

"He's such an iconic person especially with our show. And we all grew up with these characters. We love them so much. And getting to portray them is just adding to his legacy," said Tyler Hubbard, who plays Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy in the live show.

While Davis and Key reflected on how Lee changed lives, owner of The Deep, Edward Walls, talked about a time when he tried to call Stan Lee when he was a child.

"And then a man came that I don't know if it was Stan Lee or not, but he said 'can I help you?' and I said 'I like the Fantastic Four!' And he said, 'Who's your favorite?' and I said, 'The Thing'. And he said, 'I like him too. I have to go now. Thanks for calling."

The comic book store said people have been coming in looking for any memorabilia with Lee's signature on it. Marvel Universe Live! Ages of Heroes will be here in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center from December 14th to the 16th.