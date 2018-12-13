Local college offers assistance to disappointed Virginia College students

This afternoon schools in Huntsville are stepping in to help Virginia College students. Last week's abrupt closure left students across the country in limbo wondering if they'd ever graduate.

"I have nothing to show for these last 5 months I've been in school," said Raqueal Hamlett.

Hamlett was devastated when she found out her school was closing. After her husband died last year she went back to school to give her three boys a better life. She said her sons have noticed she hasn't been going to school this last week.

"You not going to school no more mommy? And I'm like, no, mommy's not going. Well I'm gonna whoop you mommy. Why you gonna whoop me? Because you need to go to school!"

Hamlett said her sons are the reason she's not giving up but another thing keeping her going is hearing about other local schools wanting to help her finish her education.

"It makes me feel better. It makes me feel like there's schools out here like drake and calhoun that believes in me."

Drake State says as soon as it heard Virginia College was closing it started making a plan.

"We needed students to know that we are here for them. That we have programs that align with what they were taking with virginia college. That we have student services to support them in and outside of the classroom," said Pamela Little.

Little, the dean of student services at Drake, said the school offers cosmetology, business, and health science programs. She also said they offer financial assistance.

Hamlett said she has already applied to Drake and Calhoun and is waiting to hear if she's been accepted. In the meantime she's trying to figure out how to give her kids the Christmas they're hoping for. She said her son wrote three letters to santa asking for one thing.

"Do you not know that you wrote down the same thing on everybody's? I was like so you're not going to get 3 Playstation 4's. And he said I know mama but I'm hoping Santa will get the picture by the third letter," said Hamlett.

Drake State told me students can apply all the way up until classes begin on January 7th. Students can also schedule tours and meet with advisors.