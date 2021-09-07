North Alabama clinics preparing for increase in Covid-19 testing demand after holiday

Local clinics that perform Covid testing are prepared for another possible uptick in patients now that the Labor Day holiday has passed.

Staff at Trinity Medical Center said they have a long line of patients waiting to get tested as soon as their doors open each day.

Now with the holiday over, they’re expecting that line to continue to increase.

“It’s probably more than doubled. We’re seeing a lot more here now," Cindy Robinson, a nurse at the clinic, said.

Robinson is the nurse who administers the tests and said it’s been a busy couple of weeks already, and the staff there isn't expecting things will slow down anytime soon.

“That has historically been the case over the last almost two years. It seems that every time we have a holiday everyone kind of gets together and does their thing and we see an uptick in about a week or two after that holiday. That has not changed," Jay Berman, a nurse practitioner at the clinic, said.

The owner of Trinity Medical Center said they are prepared to deal with the influx, but people should still expect a wait time when getting a test at any clinic.

“We are prepared, but we have the staff we have and people just need to be patient who want to get tested," Jeremy Banks, the owner of the clinic, said.

“I want to help get them better and all and try to stop this. You know, get everybody tested so we can try to get it under control," Robinson said.

Trinity Medical Center performs testing weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.