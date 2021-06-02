Local civil rights group demands DOJ investigation of HPD

A civil rights group based in Huntsville sent a letter to the Department of Justice Wednesday demanding an investigation into the Huntsville Police Department for what it says are "multiple incidents of excessive force, unconstitutional policing, and other civil rights violations."

The Rosa Parks Committee cited the April 3, 2018 shooting death of Jeff Parker by HPD Officer William Darby, who was recently convicted of murder. They also fault HPD for its handling of protesters during gatherings in downtown Huntsville one year ago, following the death of George Floyd. The group said law enforcement "ignited a local movement that raised concerns and questions about some of the tactics and protocols used by the Huntsville Police Department."

The committee also points to "other incidents" including the treatment of Kemontae Hobbs. An officer was recorded on cell phone video stomping on Hobbs' leg during an arrest.

In the letter, addressed to Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke at the Civil Rights Division, the committee lists their concerns, including "the policing of citizens experiencing mental health crises, those engaged in lawful assemblies and protests, and those who are racial minorities."

