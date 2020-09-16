Local churches work to help those impacted by Hurricane Sally

Local churches are preparing supplies for people affected by Hurricane Sally.

On Tuesday, United Methodist Disaster Relief Warehouse volunteers sent supplies south. Seven hundred buckets of supplies were sent to Loxley, Alabama.

The supplies included cleaning items, box fan air filters, rakes, shovels and tarps for damaged homes. The warehouse director says many of their volunteers have experienced natural disasters.

"It gives us a chance to give back to those people and to help those people and to let those people know we care about them," said Cindy Sandlin, Warehouse Director.

Just last week, the warehouse shipped supplies to Louisiana for those impacted by Hurricane Laura.