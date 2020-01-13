Local churches feeding Brindlee Mountain volunteers during tornado cleanup

Volunteers and Brindlee Mountain Primary School staff have been sorting through debris since an EF-2 tornado ripped through the area on Saturday. Nearby churches have now coordinated lunch everyday to give the volunteers and staff a break.

Mandy Garmany said her kids went to the school, and she also works up the road at the high school. She said the destruction at the primary school from Saturday is devastating.

“It’s heartbreaking for them. It’s just the primary school is the center of that community," she said.

Garmany is also the wife of a local church pastor. She coordinated lunch for about 150 volunteers and the school's staff for Monday's cleanup.

"It’s just a time for them to sit down and come together as one as we try to be and just take a minute and reflect on things that have happened," she said.

Joe Bunch, who lives near the school and is a school board member, said the community support is what's going to help everyone get through the devastating loss of the school.

"Without our churches and our school and our post office, we’d be kind of lost in our community, because that’s really the heart and soul of our community," he said.

Garmany said she's thankful the school was empty when the tornado ripped through the area.

"We are just grateful that God had His hand on that and there were no ballgames and no school in session," she said.

Five other churches in the community have also stepped up and are providing lunch to the volunteers and school staff for the rest of the week.

Garmany said Walmart also donated food for Monday's meal.