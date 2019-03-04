Churches and businesses collecting supplies for Lee County tornado victims

Churches and businesses around Huntsville are collecting donations for tornado survivors in Lee County. Members of the Huntsville First United Methodist Church are creating tornado buckets that include flashlights, tarps and toilet paper.

"Even just the simplest things, like some trash bags or some gloves to start digging through and looking through precious items, become very, very important," said associate pastor, Brittany Camp.

Camp said they need volunteers to put tornado buckets together.

"We have these available for anyone in the community that would like to come pick one up. They can fill it with the supplies and then return it here, and we will make sure it gets to the disaster relief warehouse," said Camp.

WAAY 31 found other Huntsville businesses stepping up to the challenge as well.

"Your home is supposed to be your safe place and when you go through something like that and it's gone, and everything you have and then people down in Lee (County) have lost loved ones. That's stuff you can't replace," said Clay Coleman, with Hyde Homes.

Coleman is asking for things like bottled water, containers and blankets.

"Think about yourself. If you lost your house, what would you want someone to bring to you?" said Coleman.

You can bring items to the churches and businesses during daylight hours. Coleman said they will be giving donations to different churches, and then the churches will take them to Lee County. People who are collecting donations said they just want to make things a little bit easier for the survivors.

"They are simply meant to be a glimpse of hope for the days to come, just to give them enough resources to get them started moving forward," said Camp.

Other places that will be taking donations include Church of the Highlands, Grant Street Church of Christ and the Rock Family Worship Center. They are asking for items like food, water and toilet paper.