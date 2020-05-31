Clear

Local church provides mental health help amid racial tensions

At Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church, the pastor says this Sunday's service was aimed at helping people who feel overwhelmed with the racial tensions in the county.

Posted: May 31, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: Casey Albritton

A local church is offering crisis management services to its members, after the killing of George Floyd last Monday.

Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church is located on Belafonte Avenue in Huntsville and Sunday morning they held their first sunday service since Floyd's death.

At the church, the pastor says the service was aimed at helping people who feel overwhelmed with the racial tensions in the county, and soon he will be bringing mental health experts in to talk to the congregation.

"We just talked about how to navigate these times we're living in that are filled with trouble on every end as it relates to health or racism," said pastor, Jaymes Mooney.

St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church pastor Jaymes Mooney says it's important to address the killing of George Floyd.

"What's happening in our nation is a lot of things that have been neglected, we now see those red flags are becoming bombs," said Mooney.

His church is hosting a series of services devoted to crisis management.

"I want them to know it's okay to not be okay," said Mooney.

At Sunday morning's service, pastor Mooney told his congregation to look to God for direction.

"The service talked about how when we are agitated, we can't let our hearts get restless," said churchgoer, Eric Lumpkin.

Eric Lumpkin is a member of St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church. He says he wants to see change.

"We want god to breathe knowledge into this nation that racism and privilege do not have a place in America," said Lumpkin.

Mooney says he is encouraging people to talk about these issues.

"There are a lot of resources out there that we hope to provide., whether that is sitting down with a therapist or focusing on our mental health," said Mooney.

"I feel very good that my church is addressing this topic because it's affecting everyone in our congregation," said Lumpkin.

The first meeting with mental health experts will be Sunday, June 7.

Pastor Mooney says he and other members of the congregation will be participating in peaceful protests over the next few weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 17359

Reported Deaths: 618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2191115
Jefferson1780102
Montgomery163238
Tuscaloosa73814
Marshall6879
Franklin5457
Lee54033
Shelby50319
Tallapoosa42364
Butler40217
Chambers35325
Walker3442
Elmore3398
Madison3274
Baldwin2839
Dallas2603
Morgan2511
Etowah24811
DeKalb2433
Lowndes23812
Coffee2291
Sumter2206
Autauga2164
Houston2094
Bullock2034
Pike1980
Colbert1782
Russell1670
Marengo1636
Lauderdale1612
Hale1598
Calhoun1543
Choctaw1518
Barbour1501
Wilcox1447
Clarke1422
Cullman1260
Randolph1257
Marion12111
St. Clair1181
Pickens1114
Dale1100
Talladega1093
Chilton1001
Limestone940
Greene944
Winston880
Covington771
Jackson772
Crenshaw763
Macon754
Henry742
Bibb721
Washington686
Blount611
Escambia573
Lawrence480
Geneva400
Conecuh391
Coosa381
Monroe372
Perry370
Cherokee373
Clay272
Lamar230
Fayette150
Cleburne141
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22566

Reported Deaths: 364
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson504062
Shelby4943111
Trousdale13924
Rutherford119623
Sumner88145
Hamilton79415
Bledsoe6071
Williamson55210
Putnam4795
Robertson4653
Tipton4423
Out of TN4184
Lake4140
Wilson4078
Knox3755
Bedford2834
Montgomery2693
Rhea2100
Hardeman1960
Madison1752
Loudon1430
McMinn14114
Macon1363
Cheatham1230
Bradley1221
Fayette1152
Cumberland1121
Dickson1090
Unassigned920
Blount913
Maury890
Sevier812
Washington750
Coffee730
Wayne640
Gibson631
Monroe622
Sullivan602
Hickman580
Lauderdale561
Franklin531
Greene502
Dyer500
Marion401
Anderson401
DeKalb370
Hamblen362
Smith341
White330
Hawkins332
Lawrence310
Grundy311
Haywood312
Marshall311
Obion301
Henry300
Jefferson280
Carroll271
Overton260
Meigs260
Weakley260
Lincoln250
Warren230
Cannon210
Perry210
Cocke200
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Jackson170
Crockett162
Roane160
Polk160
Johnson160
Henderson150
Hardin152
Sequatchie150
Humphreys131
Fentress120
McNairy120
Chester120
Giles120
Scott120
Stewart110
Claiborne90
Houston80
Grainger80
Clay70
Benton71
Decatur50
Unicoi40
Union40
Van Buren40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Moore30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events