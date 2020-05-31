Local church provides mental health help amid racial tensions

A local church is offering crisis management services to its members, after the killing of George Floyd last Monday.

Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church is located on Belafonte Avenue in Huntsville and Sunday morning they held their first sunday service since Floyd's death.

At the church, the pastor says the service was aimed at helping people who feel overwhelmed with the racial tensions in the county, and soon he will be bringing mental health experts in to talk to the congregation.

"We just talked about how to navigate these times we're living in that are filled with trouble on every end as it relates to health or racism," said pastor, Jaymes Mooney.

St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church pastor Jaymes Mooney says it's important to address the killing of George Floyd.

"What's happening in our nation is a lot of things that have been neglected, we now see those red flags are becoming bombs," said Mooney.

His church is hosting a series of services devoted to crisis management.

"I want them to know it's okay to not be okay," said Mooney.

At Sunday morning's service, pastor Mooney told his congregation to look to God for direction.

"The service talked about how when we are agitated, we can't let our hearts get restless," said churchgoer, Eric Lumpkin.

Eric Lumpkin is a member of St. Bartley Primitive Baptist Church. He says he wants to see change.

"We want god to breathe knowledge into this nation that racism and privilege do not have a place in America," said Lumpkin.

Mooney says he is encouraging people to talk about these issues.

"There are a lot of resources out there that we hope to provide., whether that is sitting down with a therapist or focusing on our mental health," said Mooney.

"I feel very good that my church is addressing this topic because it's affecting everyone in our congregation," said Lumpkin.

The first meeting with mental health experts will be Sunday, June 7.

Pastor Mooney says he and other members of the congregation will be participating in peaceful protests over the next few weeks.