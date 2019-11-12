Huntsville church opens doors for homeless

A North Huntsville church has opened its doors for homeless residents who need a warm place to stay.

The Grateful Life Community Church has opened its doors for five seasons now. They let in the homeless and their pets when temperatures dip below freezing.

The church offers warm beds, food and activities. They said on Tuesday they had about 45 people staying there and have room for about 55 people total. They said this warming center could be the difference between life and death.

"I've been out here long enough that I've actually seen people freeze to death out here so it actually keeps up alive," Terry Burgett, a member of the church and the homeless community, said.

The church says it will let people stay until Thursday, when temperatures start warming up again.