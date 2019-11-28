Clear
Local church hosts community Thanksgiving breakfast

The First Seven Day Adventist Church has hosted the breakfast since 2013.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

One local church kicked the Thanksgiving feast off early with a community breakfast for anyone to attend

The First Seven Day Adventist church in Huntsville has been hosting this community breakfast since 2013 and says it's something different than the community dinners around town. The breakfast had live music and plenty of bacon, waffles eggs and hash browns for everybody to enjoy.
First time attendees say the breakfast meant a lot more to them then just a free meal.

"it means a whole lot, it means that someone care and people trying to just spread blessings," Phillip Palmer, who attended the breakfast, said.

Towards the end of the breakfast you can hear the people break out in songs and just enjoy being together for the holiday.

