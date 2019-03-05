Local church gathers donations for tornado survivors in Lee Co.

Churches across the Tennessee Valley are stepping in to help tornado survivors in Lee County.

Grant Street Church of Christ in Decatur just started collecting items and, so far, the response has been overwhelming.

Church members tell WAAY 31 they didn’t think twice about helping folks down in Lee County.

“We have a truck, we have a trailer," said Robert Guinn. "You fill it, we’ll haul it."

That’s the message members of Grant Street Church of Christ are spreading, in hopes of getting more folks involved in their efforts to help the people of Lee County after Sunday's devastating E-F-4 tornado.

And they tell WAAY 31 the reason is simple.

“This is what Jesus tells us to do. We are wanting to be the hands and feet of Jesus, and the best way we can do that is be the example," Guinn said. "Take what resources we have. If you want to chime in and help with us, then, by all means, help us.”

Tuesday was day one of collecting donations and a church hallway was already full of items like water, snacks, toiletries, cleaning supplies, paper products, and pet food; but that's not all.

“They’ve got to have tarps and nails to cover their roofs and protect their property until the insurance assessors can come out and do whatever they need to do.”

WAAY 31 spoke with one woman who came by the church to drop off a check.

“It’s a wonderful effort to help people who have been victims of the disaster," she said. "We are so blessed to have so much that it only seems fair that we begin to share with other people; because you never know. It could be you.”

Church members tell WAAY 31, after disasters like this, their main goal is to give hope to those affected.

“When people have hope restored, we can do anything. Just look at the things that are going on now after the hurricanes hit," Guinn said. "Things are happening and people are coming together. Yes, it’s tragic, but there’s hope alive. Whenever we can bring that hope, whenever we can sit and pray with people, it means a lot.”

If you'd like to donate, the church will be collecting items until Monday. That's when they plan to head down to Lee County.

To donate, you can go by Grant Street Church of Christ between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or by appointment.

Click here for more information.