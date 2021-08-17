Local church collecting donations for Haiti

A North Alabama church is working to help survivors of a devastating earthquake in Haiti.

UNICEF reports around 1.2 million people were impacted by this Saturday's 7.2 magnitude earthquake. That includes 540 thousand children. The quake killed more than 1,400 people. Another 6,900 were injured.

Ministerio Restauracion Internacional (MRI) is currently collecting donations that will go toward Haitians who need help. The church was already planning a mission to help Haitians in the Dominican Republic when the earthquake hit.

"That was not part of the plan, but it was part of God's plan," Rosa Toussaint said.

She's been working with pastors at MRI for years. On August 2, they started planning a mission to help Haitians who immigrated to the Dominican Republic after the disastrous 2010 earthquake.

"They don't have nothing," Toussaint explained.

Now, another major earthquake has shaken the country and the need is greater than ever.

"It's very painful what is happening," Toussaint said.

The church is now collecting monetary donations, food and medicine to help not only those who've been struggling for more than a decade, but to also help those people who just recently lost everything.

"These people need help," Toussaint said. "We are here to help. I know God is going to help us, and we're expecting the community will support us."

They hope to collect enough to provide people with at least one meal a day and to help bring a sense of relief to those impacted.

"The goal is for Huntsville to adopt Haiti, and Haiti to adopt Huntsville to connect those two cities, and for us Ministerio Restauracion Internacional, International Restoration Ministry, this church for us to be a bridge," Toussaint said. "We pray over Haiti. That all this turmoil and all these things that are happening over in haiti do not continue. We pray blessings over the country."

You can mail your donations to Ministerios Restauracion Internacional at 2998 University Dr. NW Huntsville, AL 35816 or donate to their website here. All donations are tax deductible.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Pastor Rosa Toussaint at (256) 468-5338.