Local cheerleader performing in London

Krymson Brooks is a UCA All-American. She earned the honor at cheer camp, and now gets the trip of a lifetime.
The Brewer High student is marching in a parade in London New Year's Day. She's never been to the United Kingdom. She says she loves cheering, and is happy it's taking her to new places. Congrats, Krymson!
