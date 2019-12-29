Clear
Local cheerleader performing in London

Krymson Brooks is marching in a parade in London New Year's Day.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Krymson Brooks is a UCA All-American. She earned the honor at cheer camp, and now gets the trip of a lifetime.

The Brewer High student is marching in a parade in London New Year's Day. She's never been to the United Kingdom. She says she loves cheering, and is happy it's taking her to new places. Congrats, Krymson!

