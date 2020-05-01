Clear

Local cafe providing meals to thousands of children around North Alabama

Cynthia Hart's cafe provides meals to Boys and Girls Club children and children in need in 6 different North Alabama counties.

Posted: May 1, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

While many businesses are seeing fewer customers, one local cafe and catering business is busier than ever.

Cyn Shea's Cafe and catering is providing meals to more than 2,000 children around North Alabama!

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, Cynthia Hart's cafe was feeding about 800 children a day.

now she's feeding nearly triple that!

"I feel like a peanut because I realize it's so much bigger than me," Hart said.

Hart has been in business for about 25 years. In October of last year, she signed on to prepare meals with the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. But, since the Coronavirus pandemic started - she's now not only providing meals for them, but any child in need.

"Those numbers began to raise up, wow to now what is over 2,300 meals every single day," Hart said.

She said it's something she's proud to do.

"We realized early on that it would take the entire team to make that happen so we transitioned our chefs from catering gourmet meals and fine dining weddings to prepping children's foods, but what an honor, what an honor," she said.

Hart's meals feed children in six different counties around North Alabama. Because of a partnership with the businesses grocery rep, they're able to provide the children with new meals every day.

"Barbecue chicken to primavera vegetables and fresh asparagus, blood oranges was one of their favorites and I'm pretty certain they'd never seen one before," she said.

Even though Hart doesn't get to see the children's faces when the meals are delivered, the people who do say it's a magical moment.

"They are literally waiting at their doors when our staff pulls into the neighborhoods and they get to hear the thank you's and the laughter and the smiles from these children so it's been wonderful," Beth Morring, the director for resource development for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, said.

Most of the meals are paid for through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The remaining balance is covered by the Boys and Girls club and community support. Everyone involved said no matter what, they will find a way to keep this going.

"The bottom line is we'll do whatever it takes and that is the way we work and i know it's the way Cynthia and her team work," Morring said.

"I believe that as a 25 year old company our community knows that we're going to service the greatest need first and that happens to be to these children at this time," Hart said.

Hart said they're accepting donations for items like coolers where they place these meals in. She said even when the Governor announces that dine in services at restaurants can resume, she's going to hold off an re-opening that portion of her business in order to continue doing this for as long as need be.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7294

Reported Deaths: 289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile105855
Jefferson88646
Lee39429
Montgomery3376
Shelby32012
Marshall3176
Chambers29521
Tallapoosa28518
Madison2274
Tuscaloosa2081
Baldwin1743
Etowah1399
Coffee1110
Walker960
Calhoun943
Houston904
Elmore862
DeKalb772
Marion756
St. Clair720
Morgan680
Pike670
Wilcox662
Lowndes651
Sumter642
Randolph624
Talladega612
Franklin580
Russell570
Greene551
Cullman550
Chilton531
Butler531
Marengo493
Jackson492
Pickens481
Hale472
Autauga444
Limestone440
Choctaw430
Bibb420
Dallas413
Barbour391
Lauderdale382
Blount370
Macon372
Covington361
Washington341
Clarke321
Coosa311
Colbert292
Escambia281
Dale270
Henry241
Clay211
Crenshaw190
Cherokee150
Winston150
Monroe131
Bullock130
Cleburne121
Lawrence120
Lamar110
Conecuh90
Perry90
Geneva90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10735

Reported Deaths: 199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson261228
Shelby250747
Sumner62337
Bledsoe5940
Rutherford47411
Williamson4119
Out of TN2541
Wilson2534
Knox2285
Bedford1732
Hamilton15613
Robertson1480
Montgomery1462
Madison1351
Trousdale1231
Putnam1215
Tipton980
McMinn921
Cumberland741
Dickson720
Blount563
Fayette561
Lake550
Washington540
Sevier491
Sullivan491
Bradley491
Cheatham460
Hickman440
Greene442
Gibson431
Maury420
Macon403
Coffee360
Franklin361
Dyer340
Loudon330
Unassigned330
Hawkins302
Marion291
Grundy281
Anderson281
Weakley230
Marshall221
Smith211
Lauderdale210
Monroe201
Haywood201
Jefferson190
Hamblen182
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Cocke160
DeKalb150
Campbell151
Hardeman140
Henry130
Obion131
Lincoln130
Cannon120
Carter121
McNairy110
Scott110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Perry90
Giles80
Overton80
Polk80
Meigs80
Stewart70
Warren70
Henderson70
Roane70
Jackson70
White70
Crockett70
Morgan60
Benton61
Rhea50
Grainger50
Houston50
Claiborne50
Hardin50
Clay50
Sequatchie50
Decatur40
Wayne40
Fentress40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

