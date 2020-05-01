Local cafe providing meals to thousands of children around North Alabama

While many businesses are seeing fewer customers, one local cafe and catering business is busier than ever.

Cyn Shea's Cafe and catering is providing meals to more than 2,000 children around North Alabama!

Before the Coronavirus pandemic, Cynthia Hart's cafe was feeding about 800 children a day.

now she's feeding nearly triple that!

"I feel like a peanut because I realize it's so much bigger than me," Hart said.

Hart has been in business for about 25 years. In October of last year, she signed on to prepare meals with the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. But, since the Coronavirus pandemic started - she's now not only providing meals for them, but any child in need.

"Those numbers began to raise up, wow to now what is over 2,300 meals every single day," Hart said.

She said it's something she's proud to do.

"We realized early on that it would take the entire team to make that happen so we transitioned our chefs from catering gourmet meals and fine dining weddings to prepping children's foods, but what an honor, what an honor," she said.

Hart's meals feed children in six different counties around North Alabama. Because of a partnership with the businesses grocery rep, they're able to provide the children with new meals every day.

"Barbecue chicken to primavera vegetables and fresh asparagus, blood oranges was one of their favorites and I'm pretty certain they'd never seen one before," she said.

Even though Hart doesn't get to see the children's faces when the meals are delivered, the people who do say it's a magical moment.

"They are literally waiting at their doors when our staff pulls into the neighborhoods and they get to hear the thank you's and the laughter and the smiles from these children so it's been wonderful," Beth Morring, the director for resource development for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama, said.

Most of the meals are paid for through a grant from the United States Department of Agriculture. The remaining balance is covered by the Boys and Girls club and community support. Everyone involved said no matter what, they will find a way to keep this going.

"The bottom line is we'll do whatever it takes and that is the way we work and i know it's the way Cynthia and her team work," Morring said.

"I believe that as a 25 year old company our community knows that we're going to service the greatest need first and that happens to be to these children at this time," Hart said.

Hart said they're accepting donations for items like coolers where they place these meals in. She said even when the Governor announces that dine in services at restaurants can resume, she's going to hold off an re-opening that portion of her business in order to continue doing this for as long as need be.