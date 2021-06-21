Albertville businesses welcome back Mueller employees as they return to work after mass shooting

Employees at the Mueller Water Products plant in Albertville returned to work on Monday, nearly one week after the workplace shooting inside the fire hydrant factory.

Two people killed, two others wounded and still recovering in the hospital. The suspected shooter is dead, after killing himself hours after the incident.

Monday was an emotional day for employees returning to the Mueller plant, but not just for the employees who work at the factory. Some nearby businesses have already seen Mueller employees stop in for breakfast or lunch, and are thankful to see their faces again after Tuesday's tragic shooting.

The general manager of Bee Gee's restaurant is grateful he can provide support to the Mueller employees as they return to work.

"I know it's hard for each one to go through that, but it was just good like I said to see them again and be able to interact with them as a community and a family," says Aaron Richards.

The cashier at a nearby gas station said last Tuesday's shooting was a scary incident, but is happy to see the employees return to work.

Many employees already stopping by early Monday for a Gatorade and a slice of pizza.

"They seem OK, they just, they said it definitely affected them, they're sad about it but they're just still working," says Brandy, the cashier.

Along with the strong relationship she's built with many employees over the years, she's grateful for the business they provide.

"I'm very grateful that they come in, they keep us going like all costumers, and um, we're thankful to have them," says Brandy.

Mueller has hundreds of employees and is one of the largest employers in the city, so their support can go a long way for local businesses.

Brandy is happy to see that as Mueller employees return to work, they're also returning to her store.

Bee Gee's restaurant has also seen a return of Mueller employees, many stopping in Monday for breakfast and lunch.

This shows how Mueller employees, along with nearby businesses, are all working to get back to their normal routines.

No one expects a mass shooting to happen in their town, especially in a small, tightknit community like Albertville. But now that the unthinkable has happened, the city is working on picking up the pieces and moving forward.

For employees at Mueller, moving forward began with returning to work nearly one week after the shooting.

And businesses down the road from the factory are grateful the Mueller plant reopened its doors.

"It's good to hear that they are coming in and back, trying to get back to normal it seems like we've been trying to get back to some type of normal for a while and it's even hard with this to get back but it's good to see them come back in and have their business," says Richards.

He is thankful to see their faces again, bringing back a sense of normalcy to his business.

Richards said even as the city gets back to business as usual, the memories of Tuesday's shooting and the lives lost will not be forgotten.