Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local businesses to extend hours if Crimson Tide win National Championship

Alabama will be taking on the Clemson Tigers Monday at 7 p.m. CST.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:20 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Some local businesses will extend their hours Monday night if the University of Alabama Crimson Tide win the 2019 National Championship game.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Huntsville locations will be open immediately after the game to sell official National Championship merchandise to fans, if the Tide win.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will also extend its business hours, pending a Crimson Tide win, at all 16 of its Alabama locations to sell National Championship gear.

If you own a local business that will also be extending its hours if the Tide take home the championship title, let us know at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events