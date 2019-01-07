Local businesses to extend hours if Crimson Tide win National Championship

Some local businesses will extend their hours Monday night if the University of Alabama Crimson Tide win the 2019 National Championship game.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Huntsville locations will be open immediately after the game to sell official National Championship merchandise to fans, if the Tide win.

Academy Sports + Outdoors will also extend its business hours, pending a Crimson Tide win, at all 16 of its Alabama locations to sell National Championship gear.

If you own a local business that will also be extending its hours if the Tide take home the championship title, let us know at newsroom@waaytv.com.