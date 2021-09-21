Local businesses struggle to hire with low unemployment rate and not enough workforce

Governor Kay Ivey announced the statewide unemployment rate is close to the lowest Alabama has ever seen.

"It's now to a 3.1 percent, and y'all that's pretty amazing thinking that pre-pandemic the lowest that we'd ever been was 2.6 percent. So we're well on our way with the unemployment," says Governor Ivey.

Although workers are no longer struggling to find jobs, many employers are feeling the backlash of such a low unemployment rate.

"Right now, there's so many jobs to fill, not enough people in so many instances. Which is exactly why our unemployment rate is as low as it is," explains the mayor of Madison, Paul Finley.

The City of Madison has one of the lowest unemployment rates in all of Alabama, with only 2.2 percent of people actively looking for jobs.

"There's a lot of added benefit to making sure that you have a really low unemployment rate," says Mayor Finley.

Benefits include a strong economy, but not if the labor market can't supply the demand.

"You know, Alabama does have one of the most competitive labor markets right now in the country, which was showing I think 1.1 job openings for every one person that is seeking a job," says Lyndsay Ferguson, the VP of workforce for Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce.

With more jobs than employees, Ferguson says some businesses are having to retrain their current workforce.

"Looking at existing workforce, are there people within the company that you have the opportunity to train or to develop into some of those other roles," explains Ferguson.

That's what the outdoor sporting goods store, Cabela's, is having to do.

"We cross train everyone so they can work in just about any department," explains Julie Brown, HR coordinator at Cabela's.

Brown says their store has 28 open positions. Current staff members are picking up extra shifts until they can hire more people.

Brown says, "it is more hours because of the lack of personnel and staff."

Cabela's is having a hiring fair this Wednesday and Thursday where they'll be interviewing candidates from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come in and apply on the spot.