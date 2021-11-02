Downtown business getting back on its feet in Athens

Small businesses on The Square in downtown Athens are seeing sales finally near pre-pandemic levels.

One of the shops feeling the love is Crawford's Gifts, a store that's been on The Square for nearly 30 years.

"It was very challenging in so many ways," said the owner, Regina Crawford.

Crawford's Gifts, like many businesses in the country, was on a rollercoaster ride for almost two years due to the ongoing pandemic.

"You just had to come in every day and be focused and be positive during those difficult times," said Crawford.

Local shoppers are the reason why so many small businesses were able to survive.

"We find that customers, whether they live locally or out of town — they do definitely want to support the small business," said Crawford.

Now, Crawford is finding that shoppers are expanding their horizons, and more people are looking to shop small.

"Sales are definitely above and beyond what we ever expected" at this stage of the pandemic, said Crawford.

Customers are coming from every corner of Alabama, too. Crawford said on some days, more than half their customers are from outside Athens.

"Huntsville, Madison, Nashville, Birmingham and just even Florence," said Crawford. "Yesterday, people from Lewisburg (Tennessee) were here."

To help foster the support of small businesses, the city is spearheading a campaign to encourage shopping local this holiday season.

"That dollar you spend at small businesses just keeps growing," said Pammie Jimmar, president of the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce.

November is an important month for shoppers, and Jimmar wants the community to think local and support local. Athens Main Street and the Chamber are celebrating Christmas Open House from Nov. 19–21. It's a chance for the community to come out and shop local vendors.

Crawford's Gifts will host its third annual Holiday Dazzle Days on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will door prizes, snacks and a chance to win a gift card.