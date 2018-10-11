A brand new resource is now available in Huntsville to let you know about the brick and mortar businesses in the Rocket City.

"That's what it's about, it was started with the mission of saving small business," said Dawn Pumpelly, editor of The Scout Guide.

Dawn Pumpelly started working on the project more than a year ago.

"If we didn't really celebrate our local businesses, they would truly go away," said Pumpelly.

Huntsville now joins Mobile Bay as the second location in the state to have The Scout Guide.

"It's the very best entrepreneurs, businesses, artists, makers," added Pumpelly.

Scout Guides are spread across more than 60 cities like Atlanta, Nashville, New Orleans and Chattanooga. You can find the guides at many of the featured businesses. Inside, you can read all about how to shop and dine locally.

One of those is the Little Green Store, a local gift shop.

"I'm excited about being apart of that group with the other small businesses," said Ana Byrne, the owner of The Little Green Store on Monte Sano.

Byrne has owned the store for around 10 years.

She says having a resource like The Scout Guide helps keep businesses like hers thriving in a time when online shopping continues to gain popularity.

"I'm not knocking it either, internet shopping, I think it's great and I don't think it hurts us. I think it helps us, because we have something unique and different to offer, that you can actually see and feel and get the customer service that you get," added Byrne.

Volume One of the Huntsville guide is the largest first order ever printed by the company.

The guide comes out once a year and right now, new businesses are already being scouted for Volume Two.

If you know of a local business interested in being "scouted", contact Dawn Pumpelly at huntsville@thescoutguide.com or call 256-509-9513.