Decatur businesses hope possible mask ordinance doesn't cost them customers

Businesses in Decatur told WAAY 31 they're worried they could lose customers if a mandatory mask ordinance is passed.

"If it's mandatory, if they pass it I hope people adhere to it if they want to go out and eat, my hands are tied," Tyler Jones, the owner of Whisk'd Cafe, said.

Right now, Jones requires his employees to wear a mask while working. He doesn't require his customers to wear a mask. He said that'll change immediately if the ordinance gets passed.

"We have to abide by those laws, liability purposes," he said.

Jones and other local restaurant owners say they hope this doesn't stop customers from coming in.

"As a community I want us to be as safe as possible so wearing a mask I guess is kind of the ordinary. It's normal as of right now so I would just hope that people stay positive and still support local," Grace Davis, the owner of Curry's Restaurant and Catering, said.

Like Jones, her team wears masks while working but doesn't make it mandatory for customers to do the same.

Davis and Jones said they just hope customers understand why they'd have to change the policy if the ordinance is passed.

"I'd want to make everyone feel as comfortable as welcomed as possible, so if you're coming here i'd hope you would have the decency to wear a mask and sanitize if you come and walk through our door and just keep our community as safe as possible," Davis said.

"Mandatory is not a word people like to here, but I think at some capacity we've got to understand civil liberty or not, if they want people to continue to thrive after this then we've all got to make some concessions," Jones said.