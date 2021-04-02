Local brewery excited about the possibility of delivering their brewed alcohol

Alabamians may finally be able to get alcohol delivered to their house.

Thursday the Alabama House of Representatives passed the bill that allows alcohol deliveries to anyone 21-years and older.

We spoke with a local Huntsville brewery about what that means for them.

One of the owners here at Innerspace Brewing Company said Fridat they're pretty excited about the opportunity to deliver the alcohol they brew.

"Our blueberry milkshake is very popular," said Patrick Wallace, Co-owner at Innerspace Brewing Company.

And soon you might not have to drive to Innerspace Brewing to get it because of an alcohol delivery bill.

"We're excited about the possibility we might have to reach out to our customers and have another vehicle for them to get the beer that they love so much," said Wallace.

Especially because some customers are not comfortable coming during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"They've been missing out on their favorite Innerspace beer," said Wallace.

Along with some of the other things Innerspace sells.

"We offer our beer, we offer a selection of wine. We also offer our handmade artisanal wood-fired pizza that we're looking at combing with our beverages and offering a combo," said Wallace.

A delivery option could also bring in more revenue for the family-owned business.

"There's definitely some start-up costs that we have to consider that we're looking into and stuff that's not in our repertoire now that we have. There's definitely a chance for an additional revenue stream," said Wallace.

And a chance for people 75 miles away to try the beer for the final frontier.

"I think Huntsville's a great place for a spaceship themed beer delivery vehicle," said Wallace.

Now the Alabama Senate will decide to either go with the changes made by the Alabama House of Representatives or send the bill to a conference committee.