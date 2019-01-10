Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Local breweries can't sell new beers due to government shutdown

The federal office that approves new labels for craft breweries is closed.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 10:34 AM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

WAAY 31 learned Wednesday about another casualty of the government shutdown, your ice cold spring brew.

The federal office that approves new labels for craft breweries is closed, which means brewers can't sell any new beverages.

"I was actually in the middle of submitting, and I got an email saying that the TTB had shut down and was no longer answering requests for approvals," said Matt Broadhurt of Straight to Ale, a brewery in Huntsville.

The TTB, or the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, is a branch of the treasury department. It approves labels for alcoholic beverages. Right now, the office is shut down, which could potentially result in no new beers being sold this spring.

Broadhurt said they're already starting production on those new flavors, but he'll have to wait for approval to sell them. He said he's not sure what will happen when the shutdown ends, and if a backlog will create further delay for brewers.

"If we can't sell our products, it affects the short-term and the long-term potentially," Broadhurt said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Florence
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events