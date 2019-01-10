Local breweries can't sell new beers due to government shutdown

WAAY 31 learned Wednesday about another casualty of the government shutdown, your ice cold spring brew.

The federal office that approves new labels for craft breweries is closed, which means brewers can't sell any new beverages.

"I was actually in the middle of submitting, and I got an email saying that the TTB had shut down and was no longer answering requests for approvals," said Matt Broadhurt of Straight to Ale, a brewery in Huntsville.

The TTB, or the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, is a branch of the treasury department. It approves labels for alcoholic beverages. Right now, the office is shut down, which could potentially result in no new beers being sold this spring.

Broadhurt said they're already starting production on those new flavors, but he'll have to wait for approval to sell them. He said he's not sure what will happen when the shutdown ends, and if a backlog will create further delay for brewers.

"If we can't sell our products, it affects the short-term and the long-term potentially," Broadhurt said.