Local barber honors veterans with free haircuts

A trim off the top and a trim off the bill, as one local barber honors veterans with a free haircut.

"I've been cutting hair for 34 years," said Ollie Taylor of Taylor's Barber Shop. "I've done a lot of veterans through the years, and it just never seems like 'thank you' is enough."

Taylor now says thank you with his craft.

"You turn them around to the mirror, and they feel good about the way they look, and you get to thank them for their service, and it just means a lot," he said.

It's veterans like Bill Stepp who make Taylor's job worth it.

"I had what most people consider a great couple of years in the Army," said Stepp.

He served in Panama back in 1953.

"It feels pretty good," he said. "I'm glad I was able to do something in my youth."

The clean shave won't last forever, but the feeling of gratitude is what goes beyond the barbershop walls.

"What says it all is that smile, you know, on their face," said Taylor.

This is the second year Taylor's Barber Shop has honored veterans in this way. They gave more than 40 veterans free haircuts on Veterans Day.