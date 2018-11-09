Local bar owner increasing security

Mark Komara owns four bars in Huntsville. He says when he saw a gunman opened fire at a southern California bar, he was worried about his own patrons' safety. That's why he says he reached out to Huntsville Police to help keep his bar safe by having officers work security.

"It was a scary situation when I came home the other night, popped the TV on about 1:30 in the morning and there it was on the news," said Mark Komara.

Komara says he's always had security at the bar. After the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, he increased measures. He's working to add more security at his other locations.

"People will feel safer I'm sure, and we'll go from there," said Komara.

Off-duty police officers are planned for next Thursday, but he's talked to his current security team about staying vigilant for anything that seems out of place.