Local bank raises money for North Alabama animal shelters

The 7th annual Bank Independent Shelter Share drive officially kicked off on Monday.
You can donate at any Bank Independent branch until Feb. 21.
All the money will go to animal shelters in Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
Last year, the drive raised more than $1,000 in donations. Employees also volunteered at the shelters and distributed close to 4,000 items.
