A local athlete went across the country competing in a billiards tournament, and he did great!
Jackson Thomas competed in the Billiards Education Foundation National Junior Pool Tournament in Las Vegas! The 11-year-old finished 13 out of 57 kids in his age group. He got second place in the doubles tournament and fifth in the artistic challenge!
Related Content
- Local athlete competes in national billiards tournament
- Local cycling teams compete in national race
- Police: Alabama woman attacks boyfriend with hatchet, billiard ball
- Sparkman athlete receives national honor
- Hundreds of athletes compete in Special Olympics in Huntsville
- Huntsville student to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee
- WAAY 31 sponsors local golf tournament
- 15-year-old basketball stars place 2nd at national tournament
- UAH Chargers Wheelchair Basketball Team to compete at Nationals in Chicago
- Regional Tournament Wrap Up
Scroll for more content...