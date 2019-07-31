Clear
Local athlete competes in national billiards tournament

Jackson Thomas made a mark on the national billiards stage.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

A local athlete went across the country competing in a billiards tournament, and he did great!
Jackson Thomas competed in the Billiards Education Foundation National Junior Pool Tournament in Las Vegas! The 11-year-old finished 13 out of 57 kids in his age group. He got second place in the doubles tournament and fifth in the artistic challenge!

