Local agencies working to maintain adequate staffing

Local agencies are working to ensure that a national decrease in first responders doesn’t impact the safety of those in North Alabama.

Part of that process happened Friday night at the Public Safety Training Center as Huntsville Fire and Rescue held a graduation ceremony for its Bravo class.

“We have a need and we’re trying to stay on top of that curve and have adequate personnel to meet the needs,” Chief Howard “Mac” McFarlen said.

15 cadets (13 Huntsville and two Madison) officially became firefighters during a Friday ceremony. McFarlen described this class as essentially a backfill -- replacing firefighters who have recently retired.

The department has seen the number of applicants decrease in recent years, but emergencies still require the same amount of attention.

In the past, Huntsville Fire had recruit classes graduate months, sometimes years apart. Friday’s event pinned their second of 2021 and a third could very well follow.

“The most important resource anyone has got in this business is your people,” McFarlen said. “So you’ve got to have trained personnel to be able to do the job and meet the needs of the public.”

The Huntsville Police Department is also working to reload, looking for candidates for their 2022 police academy.

The department's recruiting coordinator, Paul Nordan, said he believes a decrease in applicants is a nationwide issue. But it also has its benefits.

“The quantity has probably backed off a little bit but the quality is getting better. because to do this job right now, you’ve really got to want to do this job,” he explained.

Applications for the police department are open until Oct. 1 and Nordan said they'll take as many “qualified, quality” candidates as they can find.

McFarlen hinted that the fire department will also be looking for more fighters in the next few months.