Local agencies respond to fallen Birmingham police officer

It's been a deadly year for police officers. Just 14 days into the new, 7 police officers were killed in the line of duty. That includes the Birmingham officer killed Sunday morning.

Local agencies are honoring Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter.

"The sheriff's office has draped their badges until midnight of day of funeral . It shows utmost respect and to honor someone who has fallen in the law of duty," said Lt. Donny Shaw with Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said when one law enforcement officer dies in another agency, it reminds him that anything can happen at any moment.

"It's not known what the next hour or next minute can be when you're in your response or your daily duty activities. You pray everyday before you leave that you are going to be kept safe so you can return home to your family," Lt. Shaw said.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said violent crimes against police officers were up last year and the year before.

"It's a disturbing trend of violence towards police and again it makes you wonder where this is going to end," said Chief McMurray with Huntsville Police Department.

People who live in Huntsville said they depend on police officers to help them feel safe when in trouble, so hearing about Birmingham Sgt. Wytasha Carter being killed and another officer injured while responding to a car break-in is troubling.

"They put down their lives every single day for us and yet they're being killed off very very frequently. I think it's shocking," said Caden Beilstein

"I work in the public school system over at Lee High School. I get to know the school resource officers that are in the building and those men and women have families. When I hear that one of them is put in the line of fire and die that way, I think about their families," said Carlos Colon.

Huntsville police officers and Madison County deputies plan to attend Sgt. Wytasha Carter's funeral.