Local WWII veteran celebrates 105th birthday with the highest honor from France

One local World War II veteran received the highest honor from France on Friday, as he celebrated his 105th birthday!

Private First Class Major Wooten was surrounded by friends and family to celebrate more than a century of accomplishments.

"It was great. I enjoyed every bit of it," says Wooten in regards to his birthday celebration.

His family also enjoyed every bit, since they were not sure they would be able to celebrate this huge milestone.

"Last year he was in the hospital. The doctor said call your family together because we don't think he's going to live but 24 hours. Well, he's still with us today," says Major's son, Ronald Wooten.

It wasn't only a celebration of age, but also a way to recognize Wooten for his military service during World War II.

"More than 70 years ago, Mr. Wooten risked his life for the freedom of France and Europe," says Vincent Hommeril, the french consul general.

Wooten served the U.S. Army during WWII by helping repair railway cars in France to transport troops and supplies to the front lines.

"Mr. Major L. Wooten, you embody the shared French-American history," says Hommeril.

He awarded Wooten the French Legion of Honor, which is the highest decoration given in France.

"Mr. Wooten, you are a true hero. Your example gives us inspiration for the future and your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come," says Hommeril.

It is an honor Wooten humbly accepts.

"It feels great, and sometimes you wonder if you deserve it," says Wooten.

For everyone in the room, there is no doubt Wooten deserves this highest honor.

Wooten says there is no better birthday present than being surrounded by all of his loved ones, however the Legion of Honor medallion makes for a pretty great birthday gift as well.