Local Salvation Army crews on standby for recovery efforts in Louisiana

The Salvation Army has made its way to start helping with relief efforts in Louisiana.

Local crews are currently on standby and say they will likely be heading down there soon.

"I served in Hurricane Katrina, I served in Baton Rouge flood back in 2015 and Harvey. I've seen the damage firsthand and it never is easier every time you see it because you're walking into total destruction and it's a sight and smell that you'll never forget," Captain Chris Bryant, with the Salvation Army in Huntsville, said.

Bryant is one volunteer on standby ready to respond to Louisiana.

"This is going to be a long-term recovery storm this is not something that we will recover from in a couple weeks. so even here locally, our local crews and personnel are on standby to go down and help and relieve crews as needed in the coming weeks," he said.

Bryant said he's preparing to see the worse of the aftermath from the storm, and ready to help wherever he's needed.

"We're walking into those areas and we're walking into people that lost everything we're walking into towns and communities that are going to be feeling an impact for the next coming years not just couple of weeks," Bryant said.

Bryant says they're always in need of more volunteers when it comes to responding to recovery efforts, but if you're unable to make it to Louisiana yourself he says you can always donate online.

Power is still out in New Orleans and will likely be out for coming days, Bryant said the Salvation Army has meals prepared and water to give to the people out there.