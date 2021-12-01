Local Rosa Parks Committee commemorates her on 66th anniversary, pushes for local change

Wednesday marks 66 years since Rosa Parks made history for refusing to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus. Her arrest turned into a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, and for the third year in a row, Huntsville City transit will continue its tradition of honoring her with free bus rides.

During a news conference, the local chapter of the Rosa Parks Committee honored her bravery. They discussed how her actions sparked massive protests which would soon lead change during the civil rights movement. While Parks' civil unrest happened decades ago, the committee said there is still work to do in the fight for justice and equality — and days like Wednesday should serve as a reminder for everyone to stand up for those rights.

"We want to remind people of the issues we believe are important and of course one of those is the culture of policing in our community," said David Person, spokesman for the Rosa Parks Committee. "We've expressed some very strong opinions about that, and we are going to continue to do so, because we believe there needs to be change."

The Rosa Parks Committee hopes to see Rosa Parks' birthday become a state and national holiday.