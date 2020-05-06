North Alabama Red Cross in need of volunteers

The North Alabama Red Cross is in need of more volunteers.

They say it's because they're needing to help more people during this pandemic, and hosting more blood drives as well as trying to be well prepared for tornado and hurricane seasons.

Executive Director for the North Alabama Red Cross Khris Anderson said the number of single-family house fires in Madison County and most of North Alabama has risen since the pandemic. And, with it being tornado season volunteers are greatly needed.

Anderson said the Red Cross has continued to help out their local communities, but in a way that allows them to socially distance such as working remotely and reducing the number of volunteers in teams when going out.

But, she said nothing has changed regarding what they do. Anderson said no matter what is going on, they want to make sure they are equipped to be there for their clients as much as they can be.

"The disasters, the single family fires, the emergency calls from the military those things are not going to stop just because we're in a pandemic and we have actually seen an increase in this," Anderson said.

She said right now recruiting for more volunteers has been steady, but the need is still great.

Click HERE for volunteer opportunities