Huntsville, Madison officials sign proclamation for Armed Forces Celebration Week

This week the Rocket City will be celebrating the military during Armed Forces Celebration Week.

Monday local officials gathered for a proclamation signing to commemorate the week.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison Mayor Paul Finley both signed proclamations at the Huntsville-Madison Chamber of Commerce. The proclamation signing kicked off the week long celebration of the military and civilians who support it.

WAAY 31 spoke to Lt. Gen. James Cickinson, who is the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command about the importance of recognizing military members of our community.

"Any time that you can recognize a veteran or an active duty soldier, sailor, airmen, marine, coast guardsmen is always very special. It's always nice to get a thank you. It's always nice to get an opportunity to say 'thanks for what you do in service of our great nation,'" said Dickinson.

In addition to the proclamation signing there are several other events planned throughout the week including an armed forces celebration luncheon and a community bike ride. There will also be performances by the Manuever Center of Excellence Band. The band is from Fort Benning, Georgia. They've been entertaining service members and civilians for more than 50-years doing 500 missions a year. Captain Aaron Morris, the commander of the band, tells WAAY 31 they're excited to be in Huntsville.

"It's an opportunity to be in rocket city, be in huntsville. One of the most patriotic cities in the country. And to give back because for all of the support that we receive throughout the year, as much as this is in celebration of the american solider and the armed forces, it's also an opportunity for us to give back to the community," said Captain Morris.

The band plays Monday night at the Armed Forces Celebration in Big Spring Park at 6:30. It will move to the Von Braun Center if it rains. They play at Bob Jones High School Tuesday night. Morris said you can expect to hear anything from Aaron Copland to Guns N' Roses.