Local NFL players help fundraise for project to feed impoverished

NFL players Kerryon Johnson and Reggie Ragland were back in their native Huntsville Saturday for a fundraising event at the Parkway Place Mall.

Johnson, a graduate of Madison Academy, is currently a running back with the Detroit Lions. Ragland attended Bob Jones and is a linebacker for the New York Giants.

Saturday afternoon, they took part in an auction and signing fundraiser to help out their friend Sierra Jones’ effort for You Are Redeemed Ministries. All of the proceeds from the event went towards the group’s Reform Project, which aims to grow fresh fruits and vegetables to give to impoverished families in the community.

For both Johnson and Ragland, any chance to help those in need in the Huntsville area is worth it.

“I try to do as much as I can to help the city out and it's very easy because it's such a fast-growing city, there’s so many willing people here to do things,” Johnson said. “It means a lot to me to help the place that raised me and try to give back to make it better.”

“The community helped me become who I am so I am a product of my environment,” Ragland added. “I'm always excited to help my family, my friends, my community and help us be the best we can be.”