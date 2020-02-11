Local landowners suing to block construction of Decatur overpass

Local landowners are suing the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to block construction of a Highway 20 overpass in Decatur annexed Limestone County.

The plaintiffs allege violations of the National Environmental Policy Act, saying officials submitted an outdated set of plans to the federal government to secure a $14.2 million grant.

The lawsuit says the grant was approved despite changes to the plans that could impact the adjacent Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge and even though a Bass Pro Shop and related developments were no longer planned at the interchange.

This news release was shared with WAAY 31 about the lawsuit: