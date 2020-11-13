Local Jeopardy! contestant remembers Alex Trebek

It's been almost a week since the nation received the heartbreaking news about the death of long time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

"He seemed down to earth, a very genuine person, and he seemed like he sincerely wanted everyone to be at their best performance for the show," said Brandon Powell, local Jeopardy! contestant.

Back in 2015, Powell fulfilled a lifelong dream to be a contestant on Jeopardy! He remembers meeting Trebek on set.

"You don't actually get to meet Mr. Trebek until the show when you are playing, so the first time I even saw him was when he was about to come out to be introduced. So, that was pretty exciting to be in the room with him and know that here we are, about to interact," said Powell.

Powell says it wasn't easy hearing the news in March of 2019 that Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"Even if, you know, like me, you got to meet him for a short time, you knew that he was going to put up a strong fight," said Powell.

Powell became emotional when recalling when he learned Sunday that Trebek had died.

"Hearing that he had finally passed away was a blow. It was like you lost somebody that you have known forever, like a neighbor or a good friend," said Powell.

Powell wants people to remember the man who made such an impact on his life even in the short interaction he had with Trebek.

"He really cared about everyone and he wanted you to be at your best, but also he encouraged pursuit of knowledge," said Powell.

He says he will continue to watch the show, knowing the next person who takes that role has big shoes to fill.

"Once we see someone else in that role, then we'll probably know what we're missing a little bit more," said Powell.

Jeopardy! episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will air through Dec. 25. You can see them at 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays on WAAY 31.