Alabamians could receive coronavirus stimulus money early next week

Millions of Alabamians could be receiving their coronavirus stimulus checks as early as next week after Congress passed the $900 billion economic relief package Monday night.

This round of stimulus checks would give Americans $600 each, half of what the first stimulus bill provided.

But for many that money is going to go toward paying rent and bills.

"Well $600 is not a whole lot so, what I would probably do is use it for credit card payments for the things that I have purchased previously that I need and just use it for a credit card payment," said Cylinthia McDonald, owner of CeeCee & Co. Boutique.

She says that business at her store has been slower this year compared to previous years.

"We don't have as much traffic and as many people out shopping because of the pandemic," said McDonald.

She said more people shopped Tuesday morning, and hopes that continues the rest of the holiday season, especially after Congress approved the new stimulus checks.

"Today was surprisingly busy this morning, so we're definitely grateful for that. So, hopefully what you saw today that we can do that the rest of the week and that'd be awesome, it'd be an awesome week," said McDonald.

CeeCee & Co Boutique has been a part of the Huntsville community for more than 25 years.

She’s ready to put this last year behind her and focus on the future.

"We have some difficult days, but we're okay, we're main and steady right now. We're not doing what we were, but we steady," said McDonald.

President Trump still needs to sign the bill before Americans can receive their stimulus money. Late Tuesday, the president said he will not sign the bill until legislators make changes to it - including raising the payment amount to $2,000 up to $4,000.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the stimulus money could reach people's bank accounts as early as next week, right after Christmas.