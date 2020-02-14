Huntsville, federal authorities searching for more than 3 dozen stolen guns, suspects

Authorities are still searching for whoever stole nearly 3 dozen guns from a Madison County pawn shop.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it's working to track down leads and create a timeline of the crime.

The burglary happened at Gold guns, and Guitars in Madison.

Huntsville Police investigators are working hard to determine who stole about 35 guns. Police and ATF have not released what type of guns were stolen.

WAAY 31 requested surveillance video or images from the burglary. Huntsville Police investigators refuse to release any more information about the crime.

Gold Guns and Guitars showed us two empty pistol display cases where some of the guns were stolen.The pawn shop said they can't comment on the crime.

The ATF said it's agents are working to determine a timeline of events for the burglary. Agents said they would like to remind everyone that if they purchase a gun from a third party and not through a Federal Firearms Licensee they need to make sure it is not stolen.

A reward up to $10,000 is being offered leading up to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in this burglary. If you have any info contact law enforcement.