Local EMA staff prepares for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Laura

People in North Alabama are already prepping for the impacts of Hurricane Laura.

The Marshall County EMA director said people in the county will need to stay weather-aware this weekend and wanted to remind people to have multiple ways to get weather alerts.

Anita McBurnett said her staff at the Marshall County EMA is already monitoring how Hurricane Laura may impact Marshall County.

She said teams will be ready throughout the weekend if resources need to be deployed. She says the biggest concerns for the county right now are the amount of rainfall and wind speeds that could lead to downed trees or power lines.

She said they are watching the timing of the storm very closely.

"Right now it seems to be (Friday) afternoon time on into the night and then into Saturday morning, so we'll be watching the arrival and wind speeds and rain and how that is going to coincide with the timing of getting school out, so we'll be watching for those types of issues." The director also said she wants families to make sure they have a weather plan and not to rely on outdoor sirens because they may not work.