North Alabama DACA recipient: 'We just want a chance'

Irving Hernandez moved to the U.S. when he was a year old and grew up in Decatur. His deferred action status allowed him to go to college, get a job, and drive.

He is now 24, a business owner, and on a path to citizenship. Hernandez said he wants children of immigrants who came here illegally, to be able to pursue the American dream.

"You never know what ideas they can bring, what they have, or how they can impact this country," Hernandez said. "Because you can have some of the smartest people that aren't able to go to school, aren't able to get a job, or pursue education that they need."

The Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday and a majority appear to be inclined to let the Trump Administration end the program. That includes Chief Justice John Roberts, who had been considered a swing vote.