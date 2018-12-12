Local Charger players weigh in on Rocket City Classic

"I know a lot of friends are coming, a lot of friends want to see it," UAH Forward, JJ Kaplan, said.

When you have 10 local boys on your team, the whole city's coming out. Guys like JJ Kaplan and Tanner Finley who were once cross-town rivals, now teammates on this Charger's team.

"It's nice to have their talents on our team," UAH Foward Tanner Finley, said.

After UAH's game with Fort Valley State, Charters will get to be basketball fans, watching Jemison Grad, John Petty, suit up for the Tide against Liberty. Finley says Mr. Basketball lived up to his name in high school.

"He's gotten a lot better since then," Finley added.

Four teams, one night. Chargers tip off at 4:30. Followed by Bama at 7:00.