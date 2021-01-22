Local Braves pitcher remembers Hank Aaron

Kyle Wright for sure won't forget the first time he met Hank Aaron.

Wright grew up in Huntsville as a Braves fan! Now, the Buckhorn grad plays for Atlanta.

As a kid, Wright repped the famous number 44 on a Braves jersey during his little league days.

Wright calls Hank Aaron his superhero. When the two met for the first time during spring training, Aaron surpassed even superhero status in Wright's eyes.

"I know for me, the first time I met him, I was starstruck and I don't get starstruck. Me, being a Braves fan growing up, now playing for him, getting a chance to meet Hank Aaron was the coolest thing for me," Wright said. "Then, from that point on, every time I spoke to him, the fact that he remembers your name, all these little details, I think is just so cool."

Wright says it still blows his mind how Aaron remembered his name every time they talked. He'll be missed.

Aaron was 86 years old when he passed away.