Local American Red Cross team helping Hurricane Sally victims

Hundreds of American Red Cross disaster workers including a team from north Alabama are now spread across the Gulf Coast assisting in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

Nearly 300 trained Red Cross disaster workers are supporting emergency relief efforts right now, and more help will be available to help after weather conditions improve.

The American Red Cross is working in coordination with government officials and community partners to help make sure people have a safe place to stay, food to eat and other support.

On Wednesday night, around 300 people stayed in emergency shelters supported by the Red Cross or other organizations.

On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey will visit the coastal areas impacted by Hurricane Sally. Governor Ivey will flyover of the destruction in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Fort Morgan and provide an update on recovery efforts.

For more information on how to donate to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief, click here.