North Alabama American Red Cross chapter needs volunteers as it prepares for hurricane season

The North Alabama Red Cross is preparing in case its needed to help in the wake of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The relief agency is making those preparations while also working to recruit and train more volunteers.

Tropical Storm Elsa hit Florida with lots of wind and rain.

So far, the state has been spared major damage.

Volunteers with the North Alabama chapter are ready to help our neighbors if needed and its starts with the volunteers.

"Volunteers who learn and who are trained in how to go and assist clients in shelters. We have volunteers who are trained in feeding. They actually go out and feed the communities that have been impacted by hurricanes or storms and we have volunteers that are damage assessors," said Khris Anderson, North Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross Executive Director.

Those disaster volunteers are in critical need right now in our area.

Anderson said they lost volunteers because of coronavirus and have not been able to recruit as much during the pandemic.

"It's important to remember that when we do have a storm, in Florida or even that impacts our own coast, we do send volunteers down to help, but we also have to keep volunteers at home to assist," said Anderson.

She told me the sooner they can get volunteers trained the better!

"It's not a matter of if we have a storm, it's just a matter of when and we want to be prepared and anyone here that can see this in the Tennessee Valley, we need you. We need you to help in your local community and then if you're willing and able and you want to, you can go and assist your neighbors around the country," said Anderson.

If you are wanting to volunteer, click here.