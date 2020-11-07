Local Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter president reacts to Kamala Harris projected win

California Senator Kamala Harris made history Saturday.

She is the first woman and person of color to be projected vice president. Harris attended Howard University, one of the nation's historically black colleges and universities. There she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha, the nation's first sorority created by and for Black women.

Throughout this campaign, her sisters have had her back. Cheryl Davis is the president of the Epsilon Gamma Omega Chapter in Huntsville.

"It's always a beautiful day to be an Alpha Kappa Alpha woman," Davis said.

Her chapter was established on Alabama A&M's campus back in 1949. Davis said to be an Alpha is to be committed to serving the community.

"Everything that she stands for, is what the sorority stands for," Davis said, "So that's why it's so important to us, and how she is impacting the sorority is because of her being able to push those platforms at a higher level."

Davis believes Kamala Harris is now paving the way for future generations to come.

"My daughter can have a role model to look after, grandchildren can have a role model to look after," Davis said. "The ancestors, those who fought and died for us to vote and all of that, all of those emotions were within me when I saw Kamala had reached this height of the second-highest office of the land."

She is hopeful from this moment on, the country will become more united.

"People want everyone working together across the board," Davis siad. "They are not satisfied with divisiveness, they are not satisfied with the unequalness in this country, they want everyone to be able to sit at that table and have a voice."

Kamala Harris is also the second African American woman to serve as a U.S. senator.