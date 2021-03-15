Counselors discuss coping strategies for children after murder of Huntsville student

High school student, Deu'nta Moore, died on Saturday. That's the seventh homicide in Huntsville this year.

Teenagers may suffer mentally following an unexpected death in their high school community.

Deu'nta Moore Deu'nta Moore

Moore's basketball coach, Ralpheal Graves, hopes others carry Moore's memory with them.

"Just take something from Roo and plant it into their own life," said Graves.

Huntsville therapist, Travis Davis, agreed with Graves. He said you should have a ritual to celebrate Moore's life.

"Having some kind of ritual would be good for a lasting memory and a good memory for such an untimely event," said Davis.

Davis said you may notice your child having some behavioral issues following such an unexpected loss. He said to look out for behavioral moments, but advised that you don't suppress your child's emotions during a fragile time.

Counselor Ida Wadsworth said it's important for your child to find someone that they can open up to.

"Sometimes talking to your parents and teachers is often difficult," said Wadsworth.

Wadsworth said it's OK if it takes some time for your child to open up. She said that most teenagers are looking for a safe, comfortable space.

"In their life, a lot of times, they think the world isn't as safe as it was before," said Wadsworth.

Davis said there is help out there for those processing overwhelming emotions.

Both Davis and Wadsworth advised parents to understand that every child grieves differently.